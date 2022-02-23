Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police visited a Dunedin property last night after it became apparent instead of cancelling a party after contracting Covid-19, the occupants intended to hold a "Covid-positive party".

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police visited the address in Leith St North at 6pm.

"They had cancelled their party as some of the occupants have tested positive for Covid."

Instead, they were looking to have a "Covid-positive party" involving all their friends who had tested positive, he said.

"Police advised them that this is a stupid idea."

A university spokeswoman said there are several hundred students with Covid-19 in North Dunedin.

She said many hundreds more were self-isolating because they were close contacts of someone who had tested positive.

"We are pleased with the large number of students who have gone to get tested.

"The vast majority are doing the right thing and self-isolating," the spokeswoman said.

It comes as it has been revealed one in five Covid-19 tests taken in Dunedin is returning a positive result.

A rate which has shocked epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker

"I don't know if it's a national record but those are very high rates," Prof Baker, of the University of Otago, said yesterday.

Overall, across Otago and Southland the positivity rate — the percentage of Covid-19 tests returning a confirmed diagnosis of the disease — sits at 16.5 per cent.

Prof Baker said a positivity rate of 5 per cent was regarded by the World Health Organisation as being likely to show that an epidemic was under control, and that yesterday the national positivity rate had just passed 10 per cent.

The southern figures — and especially the Dunedin positivity rate of 21.6 per cent — were very high, Prof Baker said.

"That suggests a widespread outbreak and suggests that if you did more testing you would find a lot more cases."

The high southern positivity rate emphasised the urgent need for anyone who had not been vaccinated or who had not received a booster jab to get one, Prof Baker said.

"This would have been devastating without vaccination ... I'm still amazed at the million or so New Zealanders who have the option to get a booster and still haven't done so.

"This is a very serious illness which may not kill you but which can certainly make you miserable for several days."