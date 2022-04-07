The Dunedin City Council has begun moves towards trespassing anti-mandate protesters who are occupying the Octagon. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The Dunedin City Council has issued an ultimatum to anti-mandate protesters in the Octagon, telling them to leave by Monday or be trespassed.

The formal warning was signed by the council's chief executive, Sandy Graham, and was addressed to Nora Bishop and all other people unlawfully occupying the Octagon.

It said the protesters were in violation of the Reserves Act 1977 and the City's Reserves and Beaches Bylaw by occupying the area and putting up tents, lighting fires and erecting signs.

''These are offences punishable on conviction in the District Court to fines and can result in a criminal conviction being entered against you individually,'' the letter warned.

The council wished to give the protesters the opportunity to cease offending and leave the Octagon by midday on Monday, April 11, taking all belongings with them.

Refusal or failure to leave the Octagon after the warning period expired would result in an offence under the Trespass Act 1990 being committed.

The right to protest was acknowledged but the Octagon needed to be returned for the benefit of all Dunedin City residents, the letter said.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins says the council yesterday met police to discuss ways to end the protest. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A portaloo was removed from the protest site this morning.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins said the group was small and had largely been peaceful but there was now no clear purpose for them to still be there.

"It hasn't had the same atmosphere as we've seen in other iterations of this, notably in Wellington, and that's to be commended, but it doesn't change the fact that it is disruptive now without a clear purpose.

"There is certainly a level of frustration in the community about the ongoing nature of their presence in the Octagon view and certainly on Tuesday, as we've entered the next stage of the Covid response and Covid protection framework, it's become even more obvious to people in the community that this isn't something that they can tolerate for much longer."

He said footage on social media this morning of a portaloo at the site being removed was not anything to do with the council.

"My understanding is that has been taken away by the company that hires out that kind of infrastructure ... [the portaloo] wasn't being provided by us either.

The Octagon occupation started on February 11 in solidarity with the Convoy 2022 protest on Parliament grounds.

Meanwhile, anti-mandate protestors have been camping on earthquake-damaged red-zone land in Christchurch since April 1.

RNZ reported the Christchurch City Council is meeting daily with the group.

Anti-mandate protestors have set up in the red zone in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The council's head of parks, Andrew Rutledge, said it had been aware the group were staying on land near Brooker Ave, Burwood.

Rutledge said the council was working with police, Fire and Emergency and relevant social service agencies to ensure the safety of the people camping, local residents and people who use the area.

He said there had been a number of complaints from the local community about the presence of the group, and some of their behaviour, RNZ reported.

The Christchurch City Council is meeting daily with the group in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

"We are talking daily with the group occupying the land and we're hoping we can get a quick resolution," Rutledge said.

"However, this is a very difficult situation as the land is owned by Land Information New Zealand but managed by the council."

The council said it had to determine if earthquake-damaged red-zone land is considered a park and therefore subject to the council's 2016 Parks and Reserves Act.

"In the meantime, for health and safety reasons, we are bringing a rubbish skip and portaloos into the area so the group staying there can keep the site tidy and hygienic," Rutledge said.