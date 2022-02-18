A Dunedin eye surgeon was issued the infringement notice for seeing patients while unvaccinated. Photo / Getty Images

A Dunedin eye surgeon has been ordered to pay $4000 for seeing patients while unvaccinated, the Ministry of Health says.

Dr Deepak Gupta was issued the infringement notice for breaching clause 7 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order 2021, after complaints investigated by the ministry.

Health practitioners, including medical doctors, could only offer in-person health services if they were vaccinated for Covid, in accordance with the Order.

The infringement notice has a fee of $4000.

At the time of the offending, Gupta was registered as a medical practitioner with the Medical Council of New Zealand.

His registration was cancelled at his own request as at January 25, 2022, which means he's no longer able to practise as a medical practitioner in New Zealand.