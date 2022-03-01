There currently are 373 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. Photo / Supplied

There currently are 373 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. Photo / Supplied

District Health Boards have asked the Employment Court to stop 10,000 healthcare workers from striking this Friday as Covid-19 related hospitalisations rise.

The strike planned by Allied Health workers could see a number of hospital, community and outpatient services postponed.

However, as case and hospitalisation numbers rise, District Health Boards (DHBs) have asked the Employment Court to stop Friday's planned strike.

Allied health covers a broad range of services including, physiotherapists, laboratory workers, speech language therapists and social workers. The nationwide action covers 10,000 PSA members.

DHB spokeswoman Keriana Brooking said as these were unprecedented times, patient services shouldn't be used for bargaining leverage.

"Omicron has completely changed the normal operating environment. Infection rates have increased dramatically and so has the pressure on DHB delivered hospital and community services," she said.

"We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we need to give that process a chance before disrupting patient services just as Omicron is peaking."

The PSA said it will "vigorously oppose" attempts by the DHBs to stop strike action by 10,000 allied, scientific and technical health workers planned for Friday.

PSA organiser Will Matthews said they are not trying to negotiate their pay equity claim through this process, just obtain payment to ensure members can stay afloat while their pay equity claim is settled.

"A heavy-handed legal approach is not the solution," he said.

Matthews argued DHBs have had 15 months to come to the table with a decent offer and they have failed to do so.

"DHBs have had 15 months to come to the table with a decent offer and they have failed to do that. We have been keeping our lines of communication open and have taken every step to make sure there are enough staff at work on Friday."

He said going to the Courts at the last minute is a cynical move, which won't resolve the problems health workers are facing

Brooking said they have asked the PSA to lift the strike notice and give them enough time to considered the offer.

"Now our hand has been forced and we owe it to our patients, and other health workers to try and prevent further disruption to health services if we can.

On Tuesday New Zealand recorded 19,566 new cases, with 373 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

ERA facilitation allows an independent third party with knowledge of the sector to help the parties reach an agreement

While pay equity is central to the strike, Brooking said it "shouldn't be bundled up with pay talks" as they are two separate processes.

"Pay Equity has its own legislation specifically designed to address issues of historic undervaluation. There is a Pay Equity claim underway for the Allied Health workforce which also involves other unions, the Government and the Ministry of Health – none of whom are part of these pay talks."

She said the offer is in line with other DHB pay settlements to other health staff including pharmacists and dieticians.

"The sooner we can settle these pay talks, the sooner we can focus on the pay equity claim."

If someone should need urgent hospital care, Brooking said acute and emergency services will be available during the strike.

If elective and other community services need to be deferred, DHBs will be in contact with the patient.

Of the 373 cases in hospital, four are in Northland, 63 in North Shore, 134 in Middlemore, 115 in Auckland, 23 in Waikato 10 in Bay of Plenty, three in Rotorua, two in Tairawhiti, one in Hawke's Bay, one in Taranaki, three in MidCentral, five in Hutt Valley, three in Capital and Coast, one in Nelson Marlborough, four in Canterbury and one in Southern DHB.

Hospitals around the country are at 80 per cent occupancy, while ICU units are at 57 per cent occupancy.