There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

More Covid-19 cases have been identified in the Cook Islands, with the total number of confirmed positive cases now at 25.

The country's Health Ministry, Te Marae Ora, announced overnight that 15 more positive cases of Covid had been found since its last official update last week.

Of the total number of cases, 21 people remain in isolation and those who were first identified as having the virus have since completed their isolation periods and have been released after being symptom-free for 72 hours previously.

"All 25 cases are vaccinated and while many have experienced mild Covid symptoms, none have required hospital treatment so far," a statement said.

As well as the confirmed cases, up to 49 people have been identified as close contacts and are also in quarantine for 10 days.

The island nation's health ministry also announced that in keeping itself aligned with New Zealand's rules and restrictions around isolation periods, a decision has been made to reduce the quarantine period for close contacts from tomorrow.

From tomorrow, non-household close contacts will only have to self-isolate for seven days - albeit with PCR tests on days one, five and a final rapid antigen test on the last day.

Among the current locations of interest identified is an inbound Air New Zealand flight NZ946. The rows affected are 53 to 55.

Other locations of interest include Rarotonga Rentals, across from the airport, and the On The Rocks nightclub and bar.