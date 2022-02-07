A call to get testing up, who’s made gains in the latest political poll? And the president of France begins talks with Putin in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A call to get testing up, who’s made gains in the latest political poll? And the president of France begins talks with Putin in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A convoy of cars, trucks and motorbikes have now arrived at Parliament, as they continue to cause major backlogs on the main roads into Wellington.

The movement - dubbed the Convoy 2022 - has attracted hundreds of people from all around the country and it is expected that up to 1000 vehicles will arrive outside the steps of Parliament this morning.

They are protesting against the Government's ongoing Covid rules and restrictions, including the vaccine mandate introduced last year.

A large group of motorbikes, cars and trucks arrived outside parliament at about 11am, coming to a stop on Molesworth St.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Leader Christopher Luxon said they had no intention of engaging with the protesters.

The convoy has arrived at Parliament. Photo / Jack Crossland

TimeSaver Traffic earlier reported the convoy, travelling from both ends of the country, has accidentally split into three groups, causing major traffic backlogs on State Highway 1 along the Kāpiti Coast.

Traffic updates posted on Facebook said at 10.30am there were around 1000 vehicles and growing, with the first "wave" backed up from Tawa to Mana.

The second wave was reportedly heading into Pukerua Bay, and backed up to Raumati. The third, just hitting the Kāpiti Expressway is backed up from Peka Peka to Forest Lakes Hill.

Wellington City Council has also advised people to expect traffic disruptions around the city today.

Mōrena Pōneke.



Please be aware that a truck convoy protest is planned for Wellington this morning and is likely to cause traffic disruption around the city.



Please take care and plan your journey accordingly. — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) February 7, 2022

A woman who has lived by the Kāpiti Expressway for 40 years says she has never seen so many cars pass through the highway.

"They came, and they came, and they didn't stop – it was unbelievable," said Anne.

"This queue must have gone on for at least three-quarters of an hour. It's going to be huge in Wellington ... I don't even know how they're going to get in there."

A police spokesperson said the planned protest activity was expected to cause congestion on routes into Wellington City this morning.

"Motorists travelling into Wellington from the Hutt Valley and Kāpiti should anticipate delays and consider delaying travel," they said.

"Police will continue to monitor this activity."

One of the vehicles in the convoy protest heading to Wellington. Photo / Brayden Versey

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Labour has no plans to engage with the convoy when it arrives.

Parliament resumes today but with only half the total of MPs present due to Covid safety precautions.

Ardern told RNZ this morning she had a busy day ahead including a caucus meeting and had no intention to greet the convoy when it arrived.

"No, it's not our intention. We have a full day in Parliament today as well with the caucus, public backing session so a busy day ahead of us and that's what we'll be focused on today," said Ardern.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also said no National MPs would engage with the protestors.

"We have a busy day here. I appreciate there is a range of views sitting in the protest but we are a party that is pro-vaccination and boosters. We think that is the best protection people can have."

Asked if he was also supportive of the vaccine mandates across multiple workforces, he said he supported them at this point in time.

"That's something we've supported to this point. We think ultimately the Government, having stepped in, will have to determine how to step out in due course. But right now we think the setting is the right one."

Luxon has had to talk to MP Harete Hipango after she twice went to watch protests in her local community. All National MPs are vaccinated.

Supporters of the convoy protest to Wellington on the Wilks Road overbridge on the Southern Motorway, in Auckland, yesterday. Photo / Brayden Versey

People involved in the protest are coming from both ends of the country - with a convoy of vehicles travelling from Bluff and another convoy coming from Cape Reinga.

Many of the cars have messages scrawled across the sides or windows, including: "They will not control us. We will be victorious."

Another truck pictured online had the words: "No mandates ... f**k off."

An update posted by one of the group just before 6am said that on top of the vehicles already linked up, just under 1000 more were due to regroup still.

"Expect the majority of the convoy to be in Kāpiti at peak time ... or slightly earlier."

Those organising the convoy protest have described it as a peaceful movement.

"We are fighting for New Zealand's freedom," a post on the Convoy 2022 NZ Facebook page read.