February 14 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will move to Phase 2 of our Omicron response from 11.59 PM tomorrow.

A school swimming pool, Tauranga bar and domestic flight are among the new locations of interest according to the Ministry of Health.

As the number of Covid-19 cases rises across the country, so does the list of locations of interest.

Just after 2pm, the ministry released one new exposure site which was a domestic flight from Queenstown to Auckland.

Anyone seated in rows 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 is considered a close contact and must get tested and self-isolate.

An Auckland school swimming pool was identified as a location of interest earlier today. Photo / NZME

Tauranga's Worlds End Bar has been added to the list. A person infected with the virus visited the bar last Saturday from 8.30pm to 1am.

Meanwhile, an Auckland school swimming pool was identified as a location of interest earlier today.

The New Windsor School was visited by an infected person last Sunday between 8.10am and 1.15pm, people at the pool during this time are considered close contacts.

• Feb 8 (Tue) 6pm-7.50pm: Flight NZ634 Queenstown to Auckland

• Feb 5 (Sat) 8.30pm-1am: Worlds End Bar, Tauranga

• Feb 6 (Sun) 1.13am-2.30am : Cowboys Bar, Queenstown

• Feb 6 (Sun) 8.10am-1.15pm: New Windsor School swimming pool, New Windsor



• Feb 6 (Sun) 1.30pm-4pm: The Bank Space, Grey Lynn

• Feb 7 (Mon) 10.30am-12:30pm: Sea Life Kelly Tarltons, Orakei