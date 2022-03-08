Case numbers and hospitalisations continue to surge across the country. Video / NZ Herald.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Goff said while he has a sore throat he is so far experiencing mild symptoms.

He also joked the test result had upset plans for his wife Mary's birthday.

"Sore throat and a positive COVID test so working from home for 10 days. Only mild symptoms so far but messed up Mary's birthday celebration this week."

— Phil Goff (@phil_goff) March 8, 2022

His positive result comes after a number of members of Parliament confirmed they have the virus.

National leader Chris Luxon announced he tested positive for Covid-19 a day after he delivered his State of the Nation speech on Sunday to a small audience of about 50 people.

Afterwards, he was filmed hugging some of those supporters.

"I feel fine and intend to participate in Parliament and meetings remotely."

Luxon said he was not showing symptoms and is isolating at home with family.

Other National MPs who have also tested positive include Simon Bridges, Joseph Mooney, Penny Simmonds and Stuart Smith.

Bridges confirmed said he tested positive last Thursday. His wife and three children also have Covid-19 and are isolating in their Tauranga home.

Bridges said he had been feverish for a few days but was now feeling better.

National MP Mark Mitchell also confirmed to the NZ Herald that he tested positive yesterday. He said he did not have symptoms, but took a test as a precaution.

Labour ministers David Parker, Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuik and Poto Williams have also tested positive.

On Tuesday, New Zealand recorded 23,894 new Covid-19 cases in the community, 9881 of which were located in Auckland.