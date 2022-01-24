Kiwis stay welcome in the Cook Islands, Australia offers testing advice and Upper Hutt fire under control in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland cinema has become the latest high-risk Covid location of interest.

People who went to The Vic in Devonport on Thursday, January 20 between 7.50pm and 10.10pm need to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five following their potential exposure.

The Ministry of Health's advisory this morning comes after a community hall and an amusement park were visited by Omicron-infected people over the weekend.

Last night a restaurant in Papatoetoe and a community hall in Pukekohe were identified as locations linked to our Omicron outbreak.

Anyone who visited the Shivani Restaurant in Papatoetoe between 12pm-1pm on Sunday January 16 is being asked to isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five following their potential exposure.

The same health advice is being given to those who attended a private event at Pukekohe Indian Hall on Sunday, January 15 from 6.45pm-10.45pm.

Meanwhile, Rainbow's End was identified as a location of interest after the Motueka cases visited the amusement park on January 16 between 1pm and 3.30pm.

The theme park is still open under the red traffic light setting. Photo / File

These cases also attended a wedding, a funeral and the Sky Tower - events which had well over 100 people in attendance.

At least one person who attended the family wedding had visited Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay, a new location of interest published yesterday.

Auckland Rose Park Hotel in Parnell was also identified as a high-risk exposure site.

Anyone who was at the hotel from 12am Friday, January 14 to 12.30pm Saturday, January 15 is being asked to isolate, test immediately and again on day five.

The same goes for anyone who visited it from 4.30pm Saturday, January 15 to 10am Sunday, January 16.