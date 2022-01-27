How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Four new locations of interest in Auckland have been linked to suspected Omicron cases.

One of them is the Auckland Airport domestic terminal, visited by a person with Covid on Monday this week between 3pm and 4pm.

9am update

- Sunglasses Style Auckland Central: Queen St: Sun, Jan 23, 1.30pm-1.40pm

- Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Mon, Jan 24, 3pm-4pm

- Unichem Bairds Pharmacy, Otara: Mon, Jan 24, 9.45pm-11pm

- ProHealth Pharmacy, Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 11.29am-11.53am

The Auckland Airport's domestic terminal has been connected to a suspected Omicron case. Photo / Peter Meecham

Despite the Ministry of Health labelling those four locations as being linked to "suspected Omicron" cases, the official advice for anyone who was there at the same time is to monitor your health for 10 days after being exposed and to get tested if symptoms develop.

As well as the four new places of interest, a pharmacy in Christchurch has also been put on the ministry's locations list this morning.

Christchurch pharmacy linked to Covid visit yesterday

It has been connected to two exposure events this week - the latest visit just yesterday.

- Ferry Road Pharmacy, Waltham, Christchurch: Mon, Jan 24, 3.30pm-4pm

- Ferry Road Pharmacy, Waltham, Christchurch: Thurs, Jan 27, 8.45am-8.55am

The Christchurch pharmacy is not linked to a suspected Omicron case at this stage.

People who were at the pharmacy during those exposure times are told to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed.

Five domestic airports around the country are now featured on the health ministry's locations list.

The Auckland Airport is now one of five domestic terminals around the country where Covid-infected people - including Omicron cases - have gone through.

The others are airports in Nelson, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Last night's update

- Auckland Domestic Airport: Sat, Jan 22, 4.45pm-5.15pm

- Foodcourt Westfield Albany: 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany: Thurs, Jan 20, 11am-8pm

- Foodcourt Westfield Albany: Wed, Jan 19, 11am-6pm

- Wainui Marae Kaeo: 66A Wainui Valley Rd: Fri, Jan 21, 11am-3pm Sunday, Jan 23.

- Bowl and Social SkyCity Hamilton: 340 Victoria St, Hamilton Central: Sat, Jan 22, 7.40pm-9.30pm

- Christchurch Airport: Mon, Jan 24, 5pm-5.30pm

Locations added yesterday evening also include two exposure events at the Westfield Albany Shopping Centre foodcourt, a visit to a marae in the Far North district and a casino and bowling alley complex in Hamilton.

The foodcourt at Westfield Albany is affected on two days last week - Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20, respectively.

On Wednesday, a person with Covid was there between 11am and 6pm. The next day, another exposure event happened between 11am and 8pm.

The Wainui Marae in Kāeo, in the Far North, has been identified as a high-risk location of interest after at least one person with Covid was there from last Friday morning to Sunday afternoon that same weekend.

The affected time is between 11am on Friday, January 21, to 3pm on Sunday, January 23.

Anyone who was there during that period is identified as a close contact and must self isolate immediately. People affected must also get a Covid test and then again on day five after being exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Bowl and Social SkyCity Hamilton also joins the list of locations; after a person with the virus was there on Saturday, January 22, between 7.40pm and 9.30pm.

Members of the public who were there at the same time are told to monitor their health for 10 days after being there and if symptoms start to show, get tested.

More locations of interest are expected to be released throughout the day.