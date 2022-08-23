Dr Andrew Old, Deputy-Director General and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 response and the winter health response. video / supplied

There are 3693 new Covid cases reorted today - and 35 Covid-related deaths, including four people in the 60s.

Ten people were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

It comes as data shows less people are dying from Covid-19 each week after a peak in July amid the latest Omicron outbreak, data shows.

The latest Ministry of Health data showed 77 people were reported to have died from the virus for the week ending August 14. This is compared to 105 for the week prior.

In the week ending July 31, that number peaked at 142.

Of today's 35 deaths, six people were from Northland, six were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, nine were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, one was from South Canterbury and one was from Southern.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends of those who have died and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said in a statement.

To date, there has been a total of 1841 deaths attributed to Covid in New Zealand (either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor),

In the past seven days, there has been an average of eight deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

Covid modelling expert Michael Plank said the daily Covid deaths being reported were averaging at about 10 and he hoped that number would drop to single digits within the next month.

"Deaths are starting to come down now. Obviously, cases have been coming down for sometime, deaths do lag behind so they would have peaked after cases did but it looks like they are starting to come down now," Plank said.

Today's figures show there are 402 cases in hospital and six people receiving intensive care treatment.

They are in Northland (seven), Waitematā (57), Counties Manukau (35), Auckland (52), Waikato (66), Bay of Plenty (17), Lakes (nine), Hawke's Bay (16), MidCentral (28), Whanganui (three), Taranaki (12)m, Wairarapa (six), Capital & Coast (15), Hutt Valley (12), Nelson Marlborough (eight), Canterbury (42), West Coast (four), South Canterbury (four) and Southern (nine).

The rolling average of cases today is 3496, down from last Tuesday when it was 4073.

For hospitalisations, today's average 453, compared with last Tuesday's average of 556.

Yesterday there were nine Covid deaths reported, four were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Canterbury and two were from Southern.

Dr Dion O'Neale, of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa, warned our our community case numbers – the lowest seen since the beginning of the country's first Omicron wave in February – needed to be viewed in the context of under-reporting.

O'Neale said a daily case number below 5000 was "on the lower side of what we'd expect" currently.

The true number of infections in our community would almost certainly be higher – the figures reported by the Ministry of Health perhaps represent 40 to 65 per cent of cases – and under-reporting appeared a to be clear factor in some days' particularly low case counts.

"But, after experiencing these two peaks, we've also decreased the size of our susceptible population by quite a bit – and there's now fewer people remaining to be infected."