The Omicron cluster has grown by 15 new cases today, with the Ministry of Health revealing a string of new locations of interest connected to cases of the variant.

A total of 105 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported, which accounts for both Omicron and Delta variants of the virus, as well as cases where the variant is not known.

The ministry warned that as New Zealand saw more Omicron cases, an increase in the total number of daily community cases was expected.

Only four people are in hospital with the virus. The current age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 66.

Today's new community cases are in Auckland, Waikato, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Nelson Tasman and Canterbury. One case in Northland and one in Bay of Plenty would officially be added to tomorrow's case numbers.

A focus for Bay of Plenty DHB Public Health staff is an exposure at the Polo in the Bay event held at on Trustpower Baypark stadium between 1pm and 6.15pm on (Saturday) 22 January. The event was attended by a large number of people, including cases that are suspected to be Omicron.

Today's cases

In the Bay of Plenty, eight new Omicron cases are linked to an early childhood centre. A ninth case was in Western Bay of Plenty and remained under investigation for links to previously reported cases.

Toi Te Ora Public Health were focusing on a Bay of Plenty polo event held at on Trustpower Baypark stadium between 1pm and 6.15pm on January 22.

The event, Polo in the Bay, was attended by a large number of people including Covid-19 cases that were suspected to be Omicron.

Anyone who was at the bar at the event during the specified time has been deemed a close contact and needs to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Anyone at the stadium but not the bar was considered a casual contact and needs to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

There is a suspected Omicron exposure at the Polo in the Bay event at Mt Maunganui on Saturday, January 2022.

In Waikato, four of the five new cases were linked to a previous cases, while the fifth case is under investigation.

Seven new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the Lakes DHB region. All seven cases were contacts of previously reported cases and were isolating either at home or in managed accommodation.

In Northland, one person based in Whangārei, and who is a household contact of a previous case, has tested positive for Covid-19.

There is also a new unlinked case in Palmerston North. The ministry says this case is not linked to any previously reported cases in the region and investigations are continuing to determine any links to other cases. Public health staff are also working to identify any close contacts to the case.

One new case has also been detected in Hawke's Bay. The person is not part of the Hastings Delta cluster and public health staff had connected the case to another reported case outside of the region.

The Ministry of Health also noted another case Hawke's Bay, which would be included in tomorrow's numbers and was linked to Soundsplash Festival in Hamilton. The case was under investigation.

Vaccination rates

More than 13,112 paediatric vaccine doses were administered to eligible children yesterday, taking the total to 137,301. Twenty-nine per cent of 5 to 11 year olds have now had their first dose.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of people due for their booster have now had one. Yesterday, 46,827 booster doses were administered, bringing the total to 1,210,768.

Overall, 96 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 94 per cent had received a second dose.

The West Coast DHB has also reached a new milestone, becoming the 17th region to fully vaccine more than 90 per cent of its residents with two doses of the vaccine.

Exposure sites

A number of previously reported places of interest have been updated today to say they are now connected to at least one person with Omicron.

The venues include Mitre 10 Mt Wellington, the Westfield Albany food court, and Fresho in Mt Roskill.

People who were at those venues during the affected times are being told to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed. They should get tested if symptoms develop and not leave the house until a negative result is returned.

Mitre 10 Mt Wellington

The Mitre 10 store exposures are across four days:

• Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Sat, Jan 15, 10am-6pm

• Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Mon, Jan 17, 10am-6pm

• Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Tues, Jan 18, 8.20am-7pm

• Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 7.30am-12.30pm

Westfield Albany

The food court at Westfield Albany Shopping Centre is now confirmed to be linked to someone with Omicron who was in the vicinity twice this week.

• Westfield Albany, Food court: Weds, Jan 19, 11am-6pm

• Westfield Albany, Food court: Thur, Jan 20, 11am-8pm

Fresho Mount Roskill

A fruit and vegetable shop in Mt Roskill, Fresho Mount Roskill, was exposed to a suspected Omicron case last Friday and Saturday (January 21 and 22).

• Fresho Mt Roskill: Fri, Jan 21, 12pm-6pm

• Fresho Mt Roskill: Sat, Jan 22, 8am-12pm

Two other locations in Auckland have also been updated after confirmation of a Covid case there is now a suspected Omicron case:

• Satya Chai Lounge, Sandringham: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-4pm

• True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Sun, Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.45pm

• True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 6.15am-7.15am

Manukau Indian Association Diversity Centre

A private event at the Manukau Indian Association Diversity Centre in Tui Rd, Papatoetoe, has been updated as a "close contact" exposure event.

Anyone who was there on Friday, January 21, between 7pm and 10pm is considered a close contact of a suspected Omicron case.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest," the Ministry of Health said.

Soundsplash festival

Five people in Auckland who attended Waikato's Soundsplash festival last weekend tested positive for Covid-19, with one confirmed as having Omicron.

However, a teenager named Emma said out of up to 30 of her group of friends who attended so far 12 have tested positive for Covid.

"I got tested just as like a precaution and then when mine came back positive, I told everyone to get tested," she told RNZ.

"Then everyone got tested and slowly the results have been coming back and it's been one out of every three has been positive."

Emma said some of her friends who tested positive will be going to have a second test.

It is not yet known what variant she and those who have tested positive have got.

Emma acknowledged that strict safety Covid measures were followed at the festival.

There are fears Waikato's Soundsplash music festival last weekend could become an Omicron super-spreader event.

Yet another private event has also been identified - the Mahatma Gandhi Centre on New North Rd in Eden Terrace.

The event was held on Saturday, January 22, between 4pm and 11pm.

The private event has been identified as "high risk". Those who attended are being urged to self isolate immediately and get tested for Covid-19.

People there will also have to get tested again on day five after being exposed.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," Ministry of Health officials said.

The Krispy Kreme on Ronwood Ave in Manukau, South Auckland, was also visited by a person with Covid on Sunday afternoon.

The suspected Omicron case went through the drive-thru.

Another location is a top designer retail store - Gucci Auckland in Queen St.

The infected person was there on Sunday, January 23, for about 15 minutes. The affected time was between 1.44pm and 2pm.

People who went through the Krispy Kreme drive-thru or were at the Gucci store are not being advised to self isolate immediately - but to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms start to develop, get tested and stay home until a negative result comes back.