Photo / File

There are 11 Covid-related deaths and 6291 new community cases, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 369 people in hospital with the virus, including 8 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of new community cases has fallen slightly. Today it is 6841. Last Saturday it was 6924.

Today's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1221, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.

The deaths reported today were of eight women and three men. Four were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Five were from Canterbury, two each were from Auckland and Waikato and one each were from Nelson-Marlborough and Southern.

Most new cases continue to be in our largest city, Auckland, which has 1864 new cases.

New cases in other areas today are: Northland (178), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (83), Hawke's Bay (195), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (167), Tairāwhiti (35), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (540), Hutt Valley (246), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1012), South Canterbury (118), Southern (461) and West Coast (67).

One new cases is a person whose home region is unknown.

There are also 83 new cases detected at the border.

There are now 47,866 active cases in the community, with more than 1.18 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, there were 6232 new community cases of Covid-19 and deaths. There were 390 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in ICU.

The ministry also announced four cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 and one case of the subvariant BA.4 in the community.

These are the first BA.4 and BA.5 cases reported in the community, with no clear link to the border.

All of theses cases are based on whole genome sequencing of tests.

The ministry also reported seven cases of BA.2.12.1 in the community, from whole genome sequencing of tests returned on May 18.