Focus Live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Post-Cabinet press conference.

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand is not ready to move to an orange traffic light setting, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed.

Ardern said many parts of the country are still facing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"We're doing well but we're still in a large Omicron outbreak in New Zealand."

The PM said daily new Covid-19 cases were numbering about 13,000 and even though the pandemic appeared to be running out of steam in Auckland it was still too soon to open up the country.

Asked why Auckland couldn't move to orange before the rest of the country, Ardern said there was still significant pressure on our health systems.

It was possible to do this in future.

"Auckland has made significant progress... but we need to look after our health care workforce," she said.

Asked about Auckland potentially moving to an orange setting, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the country's biggest city still had a significant pandemic.

"In Auckland, yes, the case numbers are coming down, but still several thousand case numbers a day."

He said it was important to protect Auckland's healthcare system, partly because the city had some of the country's most specialised health services.

Bloomfield said there was still a "long tail" of hospitalisations and Auckland is part of a national hospital network".

"It's less about the case numbers and more about the hospitalisations."

The PM said unvaccinated people and those who had not received booster shots were still disproportionately showing up in hospital with Covid-19.

She said many healthcare workers were themselves infected, adding more pressure to the city's hospitals.

Ardern said it was still possible in future for some regions to change traffic light settings.

So for example, one region might go to orange while others were in red.

Masks will still be required in many indoor settings as the red traffic light system stays in place.

Ardern said the Government was mindful of the impact the red traffic light setting had on the hospitality sector.

"It is incredibly difficult on sectors that are particularly reliant on indoor events. Regardless of what setting we're in now, outdoor events can continue."

She said the event management sector was taking a hit, but Government support was available.

"Of all the sectors, they really are the ones that are bearing the brunt."

The PM said other restrictions will end in the next 24 hours.

Vaccine passes are no longer compulsory but some business can still use the passes if desired, Ardern said.

The next traffic light review will be on April 14, she said.

"I know there is an eagerness to move to orange [but] there is still pressure across our hospital network," Ardern added.

The decision comes after nine more Covid-related deaths were reported today along with 10,205 new community cases.

The deaths reported today take the total number of publicly-reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405 since the pandemic began.

There are 734 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care, the Ministry of Health said in today's 1pm update.

Cabinet is meeting today to review the traffic light settings, with options including a shift to orange and removing any number restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Today is the last day vaccine passes are mandatory. And vaccine mandates will be limited to the health and disability, aged care, Corrections and border workforce sectors.

The removals of some pandemic health measures and changes to others are based largely on expectations the Omicron wave has peaked.

Ardern will announce the traffic light decision at her post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm, accompanied by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

It comes after last week was the deadliest of the pandemic, with 122 people dying.

Ardern confirmed today that the traffic light system "absolutely" allowed for regional differences, so some areas could move to orange before others.

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast, she said the main consideration for Cabinet was pressure on the health system.

"When it comes to where we are, red or orange, we know we've peaked in Auckland ... looks like the same in the Wellington area, but there are other parts of the country where that's not quite the case - we're either plateauing or still seeing an increase," said Ardern.

Ardern said experts believed that the impact of vaccine passes was now "really marginal" due to high vaccination rates and the country already having its first peak of Omicron.

The impact of those passes had lessened and the role they played changed.

Ardern told RNZ people certainly shouldn't see the removal of vaccine passes as the end of Covid-19 and the end of restrictions.

"This will be our first wave and not our only wave. This is our current variant and not our only variant."

People were still being asked to wear masks, but there were also people who had legitimate reasons not to wear them.

Ardern rebukes Russian atrocities

Ardern addressed claims of Russian troops raping and killing Ukrainians.

"Russia must answer to the world for what they've done," Ardern said.

The PM said Cabinet was considering more steps to help Ukraine.

She said Russia must be held accountable for the invasion and associated atrocities.