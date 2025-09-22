“The mid-50s ones are the most popular because that’s the ones that are the hardest to come by.
“A lot of them were still in their original matchbox, which is really unusual to come by.”
The collection originally belonged to a late Invercargill man who had collected for decades since the age of 6.
“It came from down south and it was all spread out through his house,” Proctor said.
“We went and picked it up. It took one really large truck to pick everything up.
“It was really exciting to see.”
A Ford Corsair with a boat and Ford Zodiac from the ’50s sold as a pair for $750, Proctor said.
“That was the highest amount for one lot,” he said.
Another lot, including a white VW racer and jeep, sold for $400.
Other items were sold upwards of $90.
Proctor said the condition of collectors’ items was essential if they were to sell for large sums.
“This gentleman had kept his in extremely good condition. He’d been collecting them since he was 6 years old, until he passed away in his mid-80s.
“The cars are in amazing condition.”
Toy car models from the 1980s were also highly valuable.
-RNZ