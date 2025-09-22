Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family makes nearly $100,000 after auctioning hundreds of vintage toy cars

RNZ
2 mins to read

A late Invercargill man’s toy car collection sold for nearly $100k. Photo / Unsplash

A late Invercargill man’s toy car collection sold for nearly $100k. Photo / Unsplash

By Morning Report of RNZ

The collection of hundreds of toy vehicles that was auctioned off has netted the original collector’s family almost $100,000.

Dunedin’s Proctors Auctions sold more than 740 lots of diecast vehicles during Sunday’s auction.

The auction attracted bids from across the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save