A late Invercargill man’s toy car collection sold for nearly $100k. Photo / Unsplash

22 Sep, 2025 01:21 AM 2 mins to read

Family makes nearly $100,000 after auctioning hundreds of vintage toy cars

By Morning Report of RNZ

The collection of hundreds of toy vehicles that was auctioned off has netted the original collector’s family almost $100,000.

Dunedin’s Proctors Auctions sold more than 740 lots of diecast vehicles during Sunday’s auction.

The auction attracted bids from across the globe.

Auctioneer Ronnie Proctor told Morning Report the vehicles auctioned included models from the 1950s to the early 2000s.