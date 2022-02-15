February 15 2022 Covid-19 testing centres across Auckland are under pressure as Omicron continues to spread across the country.

February 15 2022 Covid-19 testing centres across Auckland are under pressure as Omicron continues to spread across the country.

Over the last 24 hours 70 per cent of people going through Auckland's Covid testing sites were not symptomatic.

Around 20,000 swabs were processed yesterday from across 17 sites in Auckland, which means around 14,000 of these were carried out on people without symptoms.

Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Andrew Old said they were at a point where they were able to manage the demand at the current level, but they would start to struggle if demand increased beyond this point.

"If demand increases, turnaround times on results would take longer, currently people can expect their results in two days."



He said positive case rates have increased, which affects lab testing capacity.

The update comes as Covid testing centres across Auckland are under pressure as Omicron continues to spread across the country.

The high demand seen at the community centres has led to a change in the rules, with health bosses saying only get tested under specific circumstances.

The NRHCC said the demand is similar to what it was during the peak of the Delta outbreak.

Testing would now be based on priority needs.

NRHCC said people only need to get tested if they have symptoms, are feeling unwell, are a close contact, have had a positive RAT test, are required to have a test under the mandatory testing order, work with Covid-19 patients, are attending a procedure or appointment at a public hospital and have been asked to get a test or have been told to get a test by a Health Official.

To ensure the right people have access to testing, they are asking people to follow the advice.

This comes as New Zealand is set to move to phase 2 of the Government's Omicron response tonight at 11.59pm.

Yesterday cars were seen piling into the Balmoral testing site after record-breaking tallies over consecutive days.

The queue for the site stretched out onto the surrounding roads.