Kurt Lehndorf, left, is on a hunger strike in a bid to self-isolate with his father Des who is dying of cancer. Photo / Supplied

A man who's gone on hunger strike in MIQ in a bid to see his dying dad has gone more than 60 hours without food or water.

Kurt Lehndorf travelled to New Zealand from Australia to be with his father, who has terminal cancer. He is trying to get permission to self-isolate with his dad for the remainder of his isolation period.

Last night the Ministry of Business, Immigration and Employment confirmed to media that arrangements would be made for Lehndorf to see his father, who is on his deathbed.

But this morning Lehndorf told the Herald he was still in the dark about what was happening.

The dehydrated New Zealander told the Herald he was feeling "dreadful" and was "broken".

"Every part of me wants to cave and have some water. My eyes are dry, I'm feeling completely nauseous."

A nurse had been calling him once a day to check he was alright but he had not been examined in person, he said.

Lehndorf said most recent communication was with a nurse last night who told him his day 3 PCR test for Covid-19 had come back negative, and that he was being offered "temporary visitation" to see his dad but he said he did not know what that meant.

He believed it would mean getting picked up by a security guard, driven to his father's property and given a period of time to spend with his dad.

"Then my dad has to say goodbye to his son - which means he has to grieve in his last moments. Then I get brought back here and I'm stuck in my cell for days. And potentially I'm released into my father's arms, but maybe I'm not, and I then have to grieve here alone."

He said he still hadn't heard that directly from MIQ officials, despite MBIE telling media last night they would be in touch with him imminently.

"I have absolutely no idea what's going on."

He told Newstalk ZB this morning he would take any option he could to see his father, even if that meant a temporary visit.

"In terms of the hunger strike I have to talk with my loved ones - I'm in a pretty bad way," he said.

"There's no day I can do another five days without water."

Adding to his frustration, in three weeks' time people in Lehndorf's position will be able to fly in from Australia and self-isolate immediately.

The Herald has this morning asked for comment from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which is in charge of MIQ.

Last night MBIE confirmed to Newstalk ZB that Lehndorf's day 3 test was negative, and said arrangements would be made for him to see his father.

"The compliance letter has been prepared for Mr Lehndorf, which states the conditions of this exemption - for example, details related to travel arrangements, people permitted within the household, and timing.

"This will be provided to Mr Lehndorf imminently, and arrangements will be made for him to see his father.

"All returnees in our care are provided with appropriate health and wellbeing support while in isolation. He will continue to have all meals delivered, and his health and wellbeing will be closely monitored by health staff."