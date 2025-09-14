Advertisement
Updated

Coromandel and Western Bay of Plenty outages leave 8600 homes without power

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Damaged powerlines at a section north of Whangamatā. Photo / Supplied

More than 8600 people in the Coromandel and Western Bay of Plenty areas remain without electricity tonight following storm damage to power lines.

The storm that ripped through the region overnight initially cut power to almost 13,500 homes.

Provider Powerco is warning people “should prepare to be without power overnight”

