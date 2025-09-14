Damaged powerlines at a section north of Whangamatā. Photo / Supplied

More than 8600 people in the Coromandel and Western Bay of Plenty areas remain without electricity tonight following storm damage to power lines.

The storm that ripped through the region overnight initially cut power to almost 13,500 homes.

Provider Powerco is warning people “should prepare to be without power overnight” from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

High winds overnight Saturday have caused widespread outages in the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty regions of Powerco’s electricity network, with most damage being from trees bringing down power poles and lines. Image / PowerCo

“We know it’s hard to be without power and we will do everything we can to get as many customers restored as quickly as possible, but this storm has caused damage in a lot of different locations.