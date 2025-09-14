“For that reason, it’s important that, if you are affected by an outage because of storm damage, you prepare to be without power overnight,” says Powerco’s Head of Network Operations, Mark Dunn.
The repair job is a big one for a company that provides power and gas to over 900,000 customers across the North Island.
“While we have had extra crews join the restoration today, we have multiple poles and lines down in a number of locations.
“We will be doing all we can with the technology we have in place to minimise the outage areas, however, we will need time to make repairs to physical damage such as restringing long sections of broken lines,” said Dunn.