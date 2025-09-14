Police are responding to a serious incident near Queenstown. Image / Google Maps

Police respond to serious incident near Queenstown, road closed

Police are responding to an incident near Queenstown this evening, where a person has been found with serious injuries.

In a statement provided to the Herald, Police said that they were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd at around 6.15pm.

The road is closed while emergency services are in attendance.

Police say they will have an increased presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.