Police respond to serious incident near Queenstown, road closed
Police are responding to a serious incident near Queenstown. Image / Google Maps
Police are responding to an incident near Queenstown this evening, where a person has been found with serious injuries.
In a statement provided to the Herald, Police said that they were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd at around 6.15pm.
The road is closed
while emergency services are in attendance.
Police say they will have an increased presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing.