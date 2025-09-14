Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Indian national Amrat Pal Singh Dhounsi to be deported after indecent assault conviction

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Amrat Pal Singh Dounsi has been told to get his affairs in order prior to deportation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Amrat Pal Singh Dounsi has been told to get his affairs in order prior to deportation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

This article describes indecent assault and may be upsetting for some readers.

An Indian national who has spent his whole adult life in New Zealand, and who has a New Zealand-born son, is to be deported after being convicted of indecent assault.

Amrat Pal Singh Dhounsi, 34,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save