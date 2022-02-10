Focus Live: Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest

Protesters are being taken away one-by-one as police continue to gain ground on the anti-mandate demonstration, which has been camped on Parliament's lawn since Tuesday.

A heavy line of police has been gradually moving into the protesting crowd in a series of scuffles, with protesters taken away in handcuffs throughout the morning.

Police are also beginning to remove tents erected by protesters and are moving into the crowd from both sides of Parliament's lawn.

Officers attempted to take down one of the group's marquees but were thwarted, to cheers from the protesters. However, in another section of the frontline, several more people were arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

Several tents have been taken down as police move in. Photo / Sophie Trigger

Protesters can be heard screaming at the police, telling them "the world is watching" and that they are "a disgrace to the badge".

Some are describing the police response as akin to using " a nuclear bomb for a flea".

Multiple protesters are claiming to have been pepper-sprayed - the Herald has sought confirmation of this claim from police.

Police confirmed more than 50 have been arrested, and they are urging those gathered to retreat peacefully.

Two large police vans have been parked outside of Parliament, and police are processing the people they have arrested against a concrete wall, not far from the crowd which still remains on the lawn.

Wellington District commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police continue to urge protesters to leave the Parliament grounds peacefully.

"It is disappointing that despite the grounds being officially closed to the public earlier today, a number of protesters are refusing repeated requests to leave the precinct," he said.

"Police continue to take a measured approach, exercising their powers fairly and proportionately.

"We continue to acknowledge people's right to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest."

The more than 50 people arrested as at 11.30am would face charges including trespass and obstruction and will be bailed to appear in court.

Parnell also appealed to protesters to immediately remove their illegally parked vehicles, or face enforcement action.

Police and anti-mandate protesters during their stand-off at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Wellingtonians have the right to conduct their lives and go about their business without the interference of ongoing unlawful activity.

"Additional resources will be deployed from around the country as long as is necessary to ensure public safety."

More than 100 additional police officers were called in today – including from other districts - and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster confirmed the council will begin ticketing illegally parked vehicles.

Parking staff from Wellington City Council were in discussions with police about how to take enforcement action against illegally parked vehicles.

The Council's chief customer and community Officer, Kym Fell, says Parking Services managers will be ticketing the large number of vehicles parked illegally on streets and footpaths in the vicinity of Parliament.

They will start when Police and Council managers agree it is safe to do so.

Protesters are being arrested one-by-one as police gain ground. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is day three of the protest, which saw the group – dubbed Convoy 2022 – travel from all over the country and arrive to Parliament on Tuesday, where they gridlocked some of the capital city's streets.

They are broadly protesting the government's ongoing Covid restrictions, in particular the vaccine mandate.

The protesters pitched tents on Tuesday, the protest's first day - in breach of the rules for protest which prohibit putting up any structures on Parliament's ground and making threats to the public.

A trespass notice was also issued on Tuesday.

The Speaker Trevor Mallard, who has jurisdiction over the grounds, asked Police to assist Parliamentary security in enforcing the rules, including giving permission to Police to temporarily close the grounds to the public.

As police continue to move in on the crowd, some of the protesters on the front line appear to have their backs turned to police, trying to block them from entering.

Police are continuing to gain ground on the crowd of protesters. Photo / Jack Crossland

A woman spoke over megaphone to police directly, saying she knows they are against police mandates and they should not be holding the line against their own citizens.

Earlier another protester said they came in peace and love, and did not see police as the enemy.

"We are not here to fight anyone, we are here to unite the people for freedom of choice.

"We don't need fighting, we don't need division. We need one another," she said.

While defiant, protest numbers are visibly smaller than the previous two days, although dozens of tents remain erected on Parliament's lawn.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning while there is certainly "a lot of emotion" at the protest, the views held by protesters are not reflective of most people.

She added it was time the protesters moved on.