Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch
Updated

Watch: Blue whale spotted on Akaroa cruise in first sighting since 2020

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Passengers on board an Akaroa Dolphins boat were treated to a rare and unexpected whale sighting. Video / Sinclair Lannucci

Passengers onboard an Akaroa dolphin spotting cruise were treated to a rare sight when a blue whale emerged from the water during a Friday morning trip.

Twenty-five passengers were aboard the Akaroa Dolphin cruise when the blue whale slowly emerged from the water as onlookers gasped.

The sighting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save