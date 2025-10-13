Advertisement
Rare white humpback whale sighting off Kaikōura sparks excitement

A rare white humpback whale spotted south of Kaikōura on October 10, 2025. Photo / Georgia Phelps

Migaloo, the world-famous white whale, may be back in New Zealand waters following a possible sighting near Kaikōura.

The humpback is one of only four white whales ever recorded worldwide.

Footage has been shared on social media of an albino humpback whale surfacing south of Kaikōura on October

