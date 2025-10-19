A Herald photographer at the scene captured police instructing at least one supporter to remove speakers from the roof of their car.

“Two arrests were made post-match, along with seven people being summonsed to court for driving-related charges,“ police said.

Hundreds of Toa Samoa fans descended on Mangere Town Centre last night after the Kiwis 24-18 win over Samoa at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / NZ Herald

“Next weekend’s game will be actively managed by police, both at the venue and the surrounding areas afterwards.”

Police reiterated an earlier message to attendees that they encourage fans to celebrate in a safe and responsible manner.

Early in the evening, police said officers would be monitoring Go Media Stadium and the town centres that traditionally celebrate the league teams.

“As always, we encourage everyone to celebrate safely after tonight’s game.

“We remind fans to drink responsibly, have a plan to get home safely and be respectful to other fans, staff and emergency services.”

Police said disorderly behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Police will be on hand to ensure everyone can enjoy their celebrations in a safe and positive atmosphere.”

