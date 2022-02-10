Protesters camped out on the grounds of Parliament can expect wet weather this weekend. Photo / George Heard

Protesters camped out on the grounds of Parliament can expect some rough nights ahead if they intend to stay there as Metservice has issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington over the weekend.

As the occupation enters its fourth day, dozens of tents remain on Parliament lawn, with food services and portaloos set up and reports of reinforcements arriving from across the country.

The weather warning is in place from 8pm tonight until 3pm on Sunday, although the first drops of rain could start to fall this afternoon.

Metservice has forecast periods of heavy rain, with up to 200mm expected to accumulate. Peak rates could be anywhere between 15mm to 25mm per hour.

The warning applies to Wellington and Wairarapa, excluding the Tararua District.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the rain wasn't looking "overly heavy" until tomorrow afternoon.

"We have the potential for some quite heavy rain and quite persistent rain that doesn't let up until Sunday."

A strong wind watch is also in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds from 1am on Sunday until midday.

South to southeast winds might rise to severe gale in exposed places.

"It's going to put a real dampener on everything," Ferris said.

"This southerly picking up tomorrow and getting stronger on Sunday will drop the temperature right down."