11 deaths, 6242 new community cases, 553 people in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

There were 11 Covid deaths reported today and 6242 new community cases.

A total of 553 people are in hospital, including 23 in ICU.

The Ministry of Health said it was not able to provide more detail on the 11 deaths with Covid reported today, which takes the total number of Covid-related deaths to 597 since the pandemic began.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them," the ministry said.

The 553 people in hospital are in the Northern region (including Northland, Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau): 293 (7 in ICU); Waikato: 37 (3 in ICU); Bay of Plenty: 28 (1 in ICU); Lakes: 11; Tairāwhiti : 1 (1 in ICU); Hawke's Bay: 10 (2 in ICU); Taranaki: 13 (1 in ICU); Mid Central: 18 (3 in ICU); Whanganui: 3 (1 in ICU); Capital & Coast: 17; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 21; Nelson Marlborough: 12 (1 in ICU); Canterbury: 52 (2 in ICU); West Coast: 2; South Canterbury: 3 and the Southern region: 28 (1 in ICU).

Today's cases are in: Northland (295), Waitemata (526), Auckland (453), Counties Manukau (396), Waikato (463), Bay of Plenty (264), Lakes (105), Hawke's Bay (187), MidCentral (269), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (223), Tairāwhiti (53), Wairarapa (69), Capital and Coast (425), Hutt Valley (226), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (1066), South Canterbury (136), Southern (746) and the West Coast (63).

The seven-day rolling average of cases has continued to decline - today's average is 7986 while last Monday it was 10,169.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases."

So far 71.3 per cent of Kiwis eligble got a booster vaccine have had a jab.

For Māori and Pacific, booster rates are 55.5 per cent and 57.4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile 41 cases have been detected at the border.

From today, new arrivals to New Zealand who tested positive for Covid-19 within seven days of arrival would be reported as a border case, changing it from the previous definition of within 14 days, the ministry said in a statement.

Any new arrivals that tested positive for Covid after seven days would now be reported as community cases.

Yesterday's statement included 537 fighting the virus in hospitals around the country.

Authorities said the seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to go down, with yesterday's seven-day rolling average at 8170. Last week, on Sunday, that figure was 10,543.

Details about the 10 people who died with Covid - including a breakdown of their ages and locations - were not available yesterday, the ministry said.

Border case identification changes

From today, only people who arrive in New Zealand and then test positive for Covid-19 within seven days of their arrival will be recorded as a border Covid case.

Previously, a positive border case would have been recorded as such within 14 days of arriving into the country.

The ministry said: "Any recent arrivals testing positive for Covid-19 after seven days will now be reported as a community case - reflecting where the most likely source of infection after being in the country for more than a week."

That change comes as health authorities are keeping a watchful eye on a new Omicron subvariant - XE - which has been confirmed in across the Tasman.

Experts say it is now only a matter of time before it arrives in New Zealand and with it, our next big Covid threat.

Today's gloomy weather may well keep many more people indoors in parts of the North Island today, but authorities are reminding people to be prepared if they are away and happen to catch Covid.

"We are reminding you that if you are travelling this Easter weekend, you should have plans in place in the event you contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case."

Authorities say holidaymakers should be prepared to pay extra costs should they find themselves positive with Covid and stuck at a particular location or accommodation away from their home towns.

Those who find themselves in that situation are encouraged to check the ministry's website for information and advice about the help they can get.