Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19, 'no evictions' policy blamed for Kāinga Ora unpaid rent rise

4 minutes to read
Rocks thrown at neighbours fence and walls,late night fights and threats at Kāinga Ora property. Video / Supplied

Rocks thrown at neighbours fence and walls,late night fights and threats at Kāinga Ora property. Video / Supplied

By
Lane Nichols

Assistant Chief of Staff

Covid-19 and a "no evictions" policy for misbehaving tenants are being blamed for an explosion in unpaid Kāinga Ora rent - and cash-strapped taxpayers are footing the ballooning $9 million bill.

When Labour came to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.