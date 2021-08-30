Covid-19 Delta outbreak: World of Wearable Arts show postponed

World of Wearable Art entrants at the 2019 show in Wellington. Photo / Stephen A'Court

The World of Wearable Arts show (WOW) has been postponed due to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

With the country's ongoing alert level restrictions organisers believe opening on September 30 wasn't achievable.

The show was expected to hit the stage from September 30 to October 17.

"The WOW Team is deeply disappointed we have had to postpone the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show," organisers said in an email.

WOW is New Zealand's largest theatrical production, attracting about 60,000 people annually.

It is also a sought-after competition for international designers working at the cutting edge of fashion, art, design and costume, alongside students and first-time entrants.

Since 2005, when WOW first opened in Wellington, almost 6800 people have worked on the show, attracting a total audience of more than 700,000.

When the nationwide level 4 lockdown was announced, organisers said a lot had already begun to get the show ready.

"When the Government announced the level 4 lockdown on 17 August, the TSB Arena was a hive of activity with the stage being built, rehearsals underway, models being fitted into garments and character costumes being made."

The show was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

There are 547 cases in Auckland and 15 in Wellington. Forty-two cases are yet to be linked to another case or sub-cluster.

Organisers are currently working with Strategic Partners, Wellington City Council and

WellingtonNZ to find possible postponement dates.

Those who have already purchased tickets are asked to wait until a confirmed postponement dates. Tickets then will be available for a refund or transfer to the new dates.

The event is worth nearly $28 million to the local economy and is considered an economic highlight for the city's retail and hospitality sector which, for some, eclipses the busy Christmas trading period.