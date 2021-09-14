Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Worker at So /Auckland MIQ hotel tests positive for Covid

A staff member at a downtown Auckland managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health confirmed an investigation is under way to work out how a worker at the So / Auckland hotel MIQ facility became infected with the virus.
A spokesman told the Herald officials investigating the case have not yet identified any clear evidence of in-facility transmission.
"The worker is fully vaccinated, has been regularly tested and is now isolating in a quarantine facility," he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"The hours worked by the [staffer] means they had limited contact with guests at this hotel."
Two close contacts of the worker have also since been identified, the spokesman said.
Read More
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 15 new community cases - Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - NZ Her...
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: No intention of using lockdowns forever - Prime Minister Jacinda Arder...
- Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland officially in longest ever lockdown, but there is hope - NZ H...
- Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Government races to vaccinate Auckland ahead of lockdown lifting - NZ ...
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: What we know about Auckland's mystery cases - NZ Herald
"Both are household contacts of the case."
The hotel, on the corner of Customs St East and Gore St, is one of several managed isolation facilities in downtown Auckland.