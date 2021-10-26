Covid-19 Delta outbreak: West Auckland supermarket visited twice by positive cases in the last week

There were 79 Covid community cases. Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

A supermarket in West Auckland has been identified as a place of interest after being linked to two visits by Covid-infected people in the last week.

The Countdown Kelston supermarket, inside the Kelston Mall shopping complex, has been added to the Ministry of Health's list.

A member of the public who tested positive for the virus was there between 9.30am and 4.30pm last Wednesday.

Another exposure event at the same supermarket has been recorded three days ago - on Sunday - also between 9.30am and 4pm.

Countdown Kelston, in West Auckland, was visited by a person with Covid-19 last Wednesday. Image / Google

Anyone who was there is told to watch for any Covid symptoms and get tested if any arise.

12.20pm update

• Huapai Laundromat: 318 Main Rd, Huapai, Kumeu, West Auckland. Thurs, Oct 21, 8pm-10pm

• Countdown Kelston: Corner of Great North Rd and West Coast Rd, Glen Eden / Kelston. Sun, Oct 24, 9am-4.30pm

• Health Plus Pharmacy Manukau: 578 Great South Rd, Manukau. Weds, Oct 20, 10.30am-11am

• Health New Lynn: 1 McCrae Way, New Lynn, West Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 12.15pm-1.30pm

Three others sites were identified just before 12.30pm - the Huapai Laundromat, the Health Plus Pharmacy in Manukau and Health New Lynn in West Auckland.

10.40am update

• Countdown Kelston: Corner of Great North and West Coast roads, Glen Eden / Kelston, West Auckland

Authorities earlier said a chemist in South Auckland has been linked to an infected case.

The East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, has been identified as a place of interest on the Ministry of Health's first updated list this morning.

‌

The Covid-positive person was there for 15 minutes on Sunday night between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

8am update

• East Tāmaki Pharmacy: 3 Watford St, Otara, South Auckland

East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, is the latest location of interest revealed. Image / Google

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days and to get a test if Covid symptoms start to appear.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

A total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events were released by the Health Ministry yesterday.

Positive cases in the community on Monday

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was two days ago.

Chemist Warehouse in Henderson, West Auckland, has been linked to an infected person on Monday morning between 8.56am and 9.15am.

The same advice is being given to those who were there at the same time - monitor your health for two weeks after being exposed there and get tested for Covid if any symptoms start to show up.

Mobil Blockhouse Bay was also visited by a positive case on Monday - between 8pm and 8.15pm.