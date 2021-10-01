Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington nears 90 per cent with at least one dose

Staff in PPE at work in the Ora Toa Covid-19 Testing Centre in Cannon's Creek, Porirua, during lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nearly 90 per cent of people in Wellington city have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the second highest district in the country for first dose coverage.

In a rank of 66 New Zealand towns and cities for vaccination uptake, Wellington city sits firmly in the middle of the pack for double vaccination coverage - at number 43.

As at Wednesday, 40.3 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated, with another 47.3 per cent with one dose only.

Leading the pack for towns with the highest coverage of full vaccination was Kaikōura, with 55.1 per cent of the population doubled jabbed.

But just 12.4 per cent of Wellington city's eligible population was completely unvaccinated, the second lowest in the country.

Only Queenstown had a smaller percentage unvaccinated with 11 per cent - leaving 48 per cent with both jabs and 41 per cent with one.

The high number of first doses compared with second doses indicates a surge in vaccination uptake in the capital over the past six weeks.

Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said their teams had administered almost 175,000 vaccinations during alert levels 3 and 4 – a period of three weeks.

"As we move into this next phase of the rollout we have a specific focus on people who are more difficult to reach such as young people, those who use mental health services and the homeless," she said.

"We continue to offer a variety of sites based at marae, pharmacies, GP practices, community centres and festival events, the majority of which are now accepting walk-ins as well as offering low-sensory and accessible clinics across the region.

She said the surge in uptake had been partly because of their targeted campaigns to deliver the vaccine from "trusted faces" in environments they felt comfortable.

"This includes our successful Pacific vaccination days and our Māori-led and marae-based clinics, where feedback shows the value of manaakitanga in providing a positive experience to both Māori and non-Māori," Dougan said.

They were also continuing a series of accessible events designed for people living with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

"Feedback from these communities has shown that people who attended have really appreciated the longer appointment times, more space, and low-sensory environment," she said.