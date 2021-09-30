Expo 2020 Dubai: Lord of the Rings chainmail inspired Wellington artist's entranceway

The installation in place. Photo / Supplied

A stunning architectural installation in Dubai was inspired by the chainmail created for the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Kayne Horsham, the art director for creatures, armour and weapons on the Academy Award-winning films, was commissioned by the Dubai World Trade centre to create an entrance canopy for Expo 2020 – set to open later today NZ time.

The installation will last beyond the expo and is dual-purpose. As well as being visually striking, the vast canopy will keep people waiting to enter the expo cool from the scorching desert heat.

It's also fully recyclable, thanks to the polycarbonate mesh it's made from.

The lightweight mesh, which moves to trigger air movement, sends light and shadow through the arrival's hall. Its three-dimensional mesh structure means a large swathe of it is always in shade, which provides a cooling effect as the air passes through.

It has been shown to reduce radiant and thermal heat from entering the building by up to 70 per cent.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visitors over the next six months, all of whom will be greeted and cooled by New Zealand innovation.