Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Waipa mayor appeals for calm after Cambridge, Waikato exposure sites emerge

A Cambridge roadside eatery has been identified as one of a growing list of locations outside Auckland visited by a supermarket truck driver with Covid-19. Photo / Google

The mayor of Waipa is today appealing for calm as potential Covid-19 exposure sites were named in Cambridge after an infected supermarket delivery driver stopped at businesses in the township.

This morning the Ministry of Health revealed a number of new locations across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato connected to the driver's run between Auckland and Tauranga.

Two locations of interest to emerge at midday included a Cambridge roadside eatery visited on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest urged for calm for the town and surrounding Waipa district.

"We just need to exercise common sense and ensure anyone who was at those locations of interest at those reported times get tested, and self-isolates," the mayor said.

"This showcases why it is so important that people continue to contact trace wherever they go, every day. Because of this, we will know who has been to these locations, and they can be notified and get tested.

"Whether you have symptoms or not, get a test. Do the right thing for the community," Mylchreest said.

The two Cambridge locations, visited during the infected delivery driver's run between Tauranga and Auckland are Z Hautapu on Friday, September 10 between 9.40am and 9.42am and Tuck Shop in Albert St, Cambridge, on Wednesday September 15, between 8.50am and 10am.

The Tuck Shop owner posted on Facebook that the shop would be closed today for a good clean and for staff to get Covid tests.

The shop's owner said public health considered their premises low risk with both he and the driver wearing masks during their interaction.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry unveiled at least eight new places of interest today across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato connected to the delivery driver on work runs between Auckland and Tauranga.

It is the first time since potential exposure sites outside Auckland have been linked to the current outbreak in weeks.

The latest places put on alert include a bakery which was visited twice, four petrol stations and two food stores.

They include the Uppercrust Bakery at 504 Maunganui Rd, in Mt Maunganui, that was visited on Tuesday between 9.55am and 11.50am and Saturday between 10.10am and 12.05pm.

Other business included the Maramua General Store, 2286 SH2 RD1, Maramarua which was visited on Saturday, September 11, from 1.25pm to 2.40pm, the Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart on Thursday, September 9, between 12.10pm and 2.20pm and the GAS Paeroa petrol station, 25 Puke Rd, Paeroa on the same day between 11.20am and 11.28am.

The Z Hautapu petrol station was visited last Friday between 9.40am and 9.42am and the BP Tauriko was visited last Saturday between 7.45am and 9.15am.

The Z Bombay petrol station was stopped at earlier that morning between 5.35am and 6.35am.

A post on Uppercrust Bakery's Facebook page confirmed they had been linked to a Covid case twice in the last week.

"What this means for you if you visited and QR coded, you will be contacted.

"On a positive note, you have all been really good in wearing your masks and we have been handing masks to non-compliant people."

Staff said they hoped to re-open in two weeks on Thursday, September 30.