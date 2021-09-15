Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: Vaccination buses hit South Auckland streets

Dr Michelle Dickinson talks to Auckland Councillor Fa'anānā Efeso Collins about Covid-19 and vaccine hesitancy.

The country's first vaccine buses will hit the streets of Auckland this afternoon.

The initial three buses would be used around Auckland in areas where vaccination numbers were low or communities were be finding it more difficult to access existing services.

The first buses, which have been loaned to the Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre, are being blessed and sent out this morning.

The new vaccination buses have been unveiled at the Auckland Airport Park & Ride facility. The converted black and orange Park & Ride buses have vaccinate signs posted on their sides. One reads "Roll up your sleeves, Auckland". Another sign says "Vaccinate for Auckland".

Labour MP Willie Jackson said the answer to boosting vaccination among Maori and Pasifika was to enlist the help of people from within those communities.

"Our people know our people," he said from under a marquee at the Auckland Park & Ride facility.

He said he was pleased to see the support at community level for vaccines.

"I'm really excited because we need to get out into these communities in South Auckland," he said.

"We are taking the vaccine to the people," Mayor Phil Goff said.

He said the aim was to get up to 80 per cent of Aucklanders having had one shot of the vaccine by the end of the week.

He said, while the current lockdown was the right decision, we couldn't rely on lockdowns forever which why it was important to get everybody vaccinated.

South Auckland will be the first area targeted by the "Mr Whippy" style vaccination buses.

"It is about getting that vaccination level so high so that when we open our borders we have maximum protection," Goff said.

NRHCC Vaccination Programme Director Matt Hannant said three vaccination buses were being launched today.

He said the buses will operate like mini vaccination centers

He also announced all vaccination centers were opening up to walk ins but did still ask anyone getting a vaccine from their GP or pharmacy to make a booking.

Hannant said under level 1 people would go onto the buses to be vaccinated and also spend the or observation period on the buses.

Under level 4 people will be vaccinated outside the buses.

Hannant said work was underway on the mobile buses before the lockdown but work was delayed given the efforts to handle the current outbreak.

He said Shot Bro was a great name and thought the decision to take ideas for bus names helped get people involved in the vaccination.

Hannant said another popular name for the buses was Chariots of Pfizer.

Hannant said three more buses would be rolled out over the next weekend.

Two of the three vaccine buses launched today at Auckland Airport's Park and Ride. Photo / Dean Purcell

A chief executive of one of the local maraes said the new buses will help break down boundaries for south Auckland communities.

She said she supported the initiative and giving Maori the resources to "go mobile because we have been saying from the beginning we need to go mobile," she said.

Today the buses would be at Pukekohe, Papakura and Henderson.

The focus at first was around supermarkets and places where people are gathering under level 4.

When Maori health providers deploy the buses there will be staff able to speak and provide Maori cultural services also present.

The buses also aimed to reach out to older people and those with a disability who may have found it tough to get access to a vaccine.

Jackson said he was not surprised Maori vaccination rates were lagging given the complexities facing those communities.

But he was pleased with how that was "turning around".

He said creativity was needed to especially boost vaccination rates among younger people.

Luggage storage areas on the vaccine buses are being used to hold supplied. Photo / Dean Purcell

He said the anti vax community wasn't large in number but made "a lot of noise".

Inside, the buses had not been converted heavily.

The bus seats are all still in place but the areas where luggage is normally stored is now housing vaccine supplies and equipment.

The number of buses available would increase to 12 in coming weeks.

Health Minister Andrew Little said staff on board would be able to explain to people why the vaccine was so important and hopefully overcome any hesitancy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the initiative on Tuesday but since then things have taken a lighter turn.

She put out the call on Facebook yesterday for Kiwis to vote on their favourite names for the buses.

"You might have heard that, several new buses are being launched as part of our vaccination campaign. They'll be out and about making it easier for people to be vaccinated closer to home. In Australia, they did something similar and called it 'Jabba the bus'," she wrote.

"Of course we're not competitive, but it did make us all wonder if we could come up with something better...so I asked for suggestions. Here's what people came up with, and now, it's your chance to vote! Tell me which one you like the best using the quick emojis below, and you may even see a bus with a new name out tomorrow."

The four choices were Jabba Waka, Shot Bro, Jabbin' Wagon, Vaxi Taxi.

As of this morning, Shot Bro had a more than 4500 vote lead, with Vaxi Taxi a clear second.

The Jabba Waka sits third, and the Jabbin' Wagon last.