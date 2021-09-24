Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Vaccinated or not? Kiwis new social chat, and conflict in the Covid era

17 minutes to read
We're all in this together when it comes to New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination rates - whether we get the jab or not. File photo / Brett Phibbs

We're all in this together when it comes to New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination rates - whether we get the jab or not. File photo / Brett Phibbs

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

Hi, neighbours.

That's how it started.

Our paths crossed, several metres apart, on the shared common area in front of our South Auckland flats three weeks into level 4.

We talked about the rubbish weather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.