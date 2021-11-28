Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two self-isolation deaths 'potentially preventable', report finds

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

A report into the deaths of two Auckland Covid patients' in home-isolation has found they were "potentially preventable".

An independent review panel released its findings today on the two deaths in Auckland that happened within days of each other earlier this month.

Both people were self-isolating and living alone at the time of their death - one person in Mt Eden and the other in Manukau.

The review concluded: "The panel also considered both deaths were potentially preventable and there were missed opportunities contributing to the outcome."

The findings have been accepted by Northern Region Health Coordination Centre lead, and Counties Manukau Health CEO, Fepulea'l Margie Apa.

"We unreservedly accept the findings of the review and apologise to the whānau for the shortfalls in the response provided," she said.

Changes have already been introduced into the Community Supported Isolation and Quarantine (CIQ) system, including door-knocking people who are unable to be contacted, such as those isolating alone.

The review was initiated by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) in consultation with the Ministry of Health following the first death on November 3. Families of the deceased also had input.

The panel considered both deaths were "potentially preventable" and "there were missed opportunities contributing to the outcome".

It recommended earlier assessments of clinical safety, welfare needs and mental wellbeing of patients in CIQ.

It also suggested a heightened focus on the needs of Māori and Pasifika specifically.

"It is clear that more could have been done and needs to be done," said Apa.

"The report highlights a number of areas where improvements to the whole system were needed.

"One of the key areas of improvement relates to the assessment of individual welfare needs and wellbeing, and there is extensive work happening across the health and social sectors, and with our Māori and Pacific communities, to support a strengthened response."

NRHCC said changes have been made to CIQ in the past three weeks, such as door knocking people who are isolating alone.

They also include the piloting of new models with Māori and Pacific providers, immediate clinical assessment to quickly identify those who are high risk and reducing the time taken between a positive test and the first clinical assessment.

A Hospital in the Home initiative across all three Auckland district health boards for cases needing further health support has been established.

The establishment of a CIQ Clinical Governance Group with the aim to solve any future problems.

The review report acknowledges the CIQ system was established in a short space of time.