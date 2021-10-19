Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two police officers self-isolating after being exposed to infected person

A police officer who attended a West Auckland incident is now self-isolating. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two police officers are self-isolating after an incident where they were exposed to people who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The first officer was a close contact of a man hospitalised after a firearms incident in New Lynn on Sunday.

On Sunday a person was critically injured following a shooting involving a group of people at a West Auckland property.

Police were notified around 3.20pm of reports of a physical altercation between a group of people at an Astley Ave address.

A witness at the scene counted at least 15 police officers, most of whom were armed with Glock pistols.

The incident led police to the Head Hunters' West Auckland gang headquarters, where armed officers surrounded the pad on Sunday afternoon.

"They've surrounded the Head Hunters base and they're demanding they come out one by one at gunpoint."

Armed police surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in Henderson on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five Head Hunters gang members were arrested following the incident in New Lynn.

A second police officer was a close contact of the injured man's partner. Both Waitematā District officers are isolating for the next 14 days.

A police spokesperson said all attending staff at this incident had been wearing appropriate PPE.

Earlier this month a fully vaccinated Auckland police officer tested positive for Covid after they and three other officers assisted a Covid-positive woman.

On September 11 police staff were wearing masks incorrectly when they came into contact with an offender who later tested positive for Covid.