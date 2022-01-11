The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

More locations of interest have been listed in the Wellington region – including two which are classed as high risk.

Trocadero Coffee Bar in Masterton and Subway Feilding are both high-risk locations of interest.

Anyone who was at Trocadero on Sunday 9 January between 11.17am and 12.30pm must immediately self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test. They must get a second test on the fifth day since they were exposed to the virus too.

The same goes for anyone who was in Subway Feilding on Tuesday January 4 between 1.55pm and 2.15pm.

There are currently two active Covid-19 cases in Wellington - one of which is linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana.

Two previous cases were linked to a Tauranga drum and bass festival, and another was linked to a Britomart Block Party in Auckland on New Year's Eve.

Capital and Coast District Health Board has a high vaccination rate with 95 per cent of the eligible population double-vaccinated.

There are several other locations of interest across the region including Carterton, Otaki, Feilding and Wellington central.

These are not classed as high risk, and anyone who was in the same place at the same time is urged to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days since exposure – if symptoms develop, they should get a test and isolate until a negative result is received.

New World Carterton was visited on Saturday January 8 between 2.15pm and 2.30pm and the Carrington Park Public Toilets were also visited from 2.30pm to 2.35pm.

Countdown Feilding is a location too, with exposure occurring on Tuesday January 4 between 2.20pm and 2.25pm.

A BP Connect in Otaki is also a location of interest on Wednesday January 5 between 3.20pm and 3.30pm.

In Wellington Central, Liquor King on Kent Tce in Mount Victoria is listed twice – Friday January 7 between 1.01pm and 1.06pm and then again on Saturday January 8 between 12.55pm and 1.05pm.

Wittner Wellington Central on Featherston St is also listed with possible exposure on Thursday January 6 between 5pm and 5.10pm.