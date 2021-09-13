Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two 'essential workers' with cannabis arrested at Auckland checkpoint

Police at border checks on SH1 Mercer. Photo / Michael Craig

Two "essential workers" who were caught with 2kg of cannabis as they crossed the border at Mercer have been charged by police.

A 36-year-old and 52-year-old were stopped by police on Sunday at Auckland's southern checkpoint at Mercer travelling south.

Both men had travel exemption notices, however a police officer noticed a smell of cannabis coming from their vehicle.

They were then questioned. Police established the pair weren't travelling for essential purposes and found more than 2kg of cannabis in the vehicle.

The two men were charged by police with Possession for Supply and Failing to Comply with the Covid-19 order and are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Meanwhile today, 29-year-old man was arrested after police said they found quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

Police say the man was found running along train tracks trying to evade the checkpoint separating the Auckland and Northland regions.

The man was arrested and issued with an infringement for breaching the level 4 alert restrictions and has been summonsed to appear in court on a drug charge next month.

"These incidents demonstrate not only a lack of compliance for the alert level 4 restrictions, but also a complete disregard for the law," a police spokesperson said.

Since Auckland went into level 4, four weeks ago, 71 people have been charged with a total of 75 offences as at 5pm on Sunday.

A total of 841 vehicles have been turned away for non-essential travel, including 137 on Sunday.