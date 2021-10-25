Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two downtown Auckland locations of interest revealed

Exclusive footage of inside Auckland City Hospital’s Covid ward. Video / Supplied

The number of businesses, supermarkets, shops and even bus rides linked to people infected with Covid-19 continue to climb, with hundreds of exposure events now identified.

A supermarket and pharmacy in downtown Auckland are the latest locations of interest revealed by the Ministry of Health this morning.

8.20am update

• Countdown Auckland Metro: 25 Victoria St West. Sat, Oct 23, 3.50pm-4.15pm

• Chemist Warehouse Auckland Lower Queen St: 1A/155 Queen St. Thurs, Oct 21, 5.01pm-5.30pm

The Countdown Auckland Metro, on Victoria St West, was visited by a person with Covid three days ago.

The Chemist Warehouse Auckland, on lower Queen St, is connected to a person with the virus last Thursday.

Two sites in downtown Auckland are the latest locations of interest linked to Covid-19. Image / Google

The chemist also has an entrance on the other side of the store - on Wyndham St.

Anyone who was at either place during those times is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being there and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

A total of 42 places of interest or exposure sites were announced by health officials yesterday and included two bakeries in Tokoroa.

The KK Bakery & Cafe, on 237 Leith Place, was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid last Thursday, October 21, between 5.15am and 6am.

Another cafe - The Bakehouse Cafe - on the same street is also connected to a positive case on the same day and the same time.

The advice for members of the public who were there at those times is the same - monitor your health for the next two weeks after exposure and get a test if symptoms arise.