Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, as country prepares for traffic light system

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will soon provide the latest on the Delta outbreak and vaccination rollout as the country prepares to enter the new traffic light system on Friday.

It comes as new cases of Covid-19 have emerged at the top of the South Island and the Government launches a new recovery package for Auckland.

At the 1pm update Hipkins is expected to clarify further details about the traffic light system, to come into place from 11.59pm Thursday.

This will see Auckland exit lockdown and into the red setting with a return of many activities including hospitality. You can watch the press conference live here.

Much of the country, including the entire South Island, will move to the orange setting which removes gathering limits for locations using vaccine passes.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Hipkins and Bloomfield are also expected to provide an update on the new Omicron variant, which is popping up in more locations around the world, and the vaccination rollout and when it could be opened up to the five to 11 age group.

There were 134 new community cases announced yesterday and 89 people in hospital with the virus.

Auckland recorded 116 new cases, eight were in Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty and two in Nelson-Tasman.

The Nelson-Tasman cases are known contacts of the local case announced on Monday.

Meanwhile Te Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira reiterated today that local iwi intended to set up their own roadblocks over summer.

The group had reached a level where it was a general call from all of the iwi and all of the local district health boards for only fully vaccinated people to be allowed in Northland until 90 per cent of their population was fully vaccinated.

"This is huge, this is the level of concern across the district."

"It has come to a point where we ask everybody who isn't double vaxxed to stay home."

"The doors are still open."

Those who were double vaxxed were welcome, he told The AM Show.

Harawira said they were wanting to work with police as much as possible, but they intended for there to be roadblocks checking people's vaccination status.

"I just think the Prime Minister needs to clarify this thing. Double vaxxed or a test, that's a recipe for disaster."

New National leader Chris Luxon today described iwi roadblock plans as "nuts".

New locations of interest were announced last night, including a McDonald's restaurant, service station, fruit and vege store and liquor store.

Ninety per cent of eligible Nelson Marlborough residents have received their first dose. While 84 per cent of residents in that region are now fully vaccinated.

Of the Waikato cases, four are in Te Kuiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia and one in Te Awamutu.

In the Bay of Plenty, one case is in Whakatāne, three in Tauranga and five in the wider Western Bay of Plenty area. All are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The new Northland case is in Kaitaia and public health interviews are under way to establish the link.

Wellington's Brentwood Hotel also emerged as a location of interest yesterday.

Health officials said: "This Wellington location of interest relates to a visit from a Rotorua-based case. There is no new case in Wellington to report."

Hotel guests were asked to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a recovery package for Auckland earlier today.

The city had faced more than 100 days of lockdown and businesses and families had borne the brunt of the restrictions, she said.

Aucklanders are being offered 100,000 vouchers over summer for a range of activities, along with funding for events and food support.

The scheme, launched today by the Government and Auckland Council, is akin to Covid economic recovery schemes adopted around the world, such as Boris Johnson's "Eat Out to Help Out" in the United Kingdom that provided over 100 million meals.