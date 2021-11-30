Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Te Akau ki Papamoa School closed - staff, students 'close contacts'

Te Akau ki Papamoa School. Photo / NZME

A large Pāpāmoa school has closed after more students tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff and students at Te Akau ki Papamoa School have been considered close contacts of the students and must be tested immediately and self-isolate at home.

Principal Bruce Jepsen. Photo / NZME

It is not clear how many students have tested positive but all students and staff - including teachers and support staff - were considered close contacts.

A close contact is someone that has been identified to have been near the person that has tested positive.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, principal Bruce Jepsen said Day 0 for isolation was November 29.

Jepsen said the school had been working to arrange distance learning.

"Unfortunately, distribution of iPads and the current developments have shelved these plans.

"The school is now closed for logistical reasons."

COVID 19 Update Tuesday 30 November 2021 Kia ora Koutou, The situation we are working through at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa... Posted by Te Akau ki Papamoa School on Monday, November 29, 2021

A review of "this situation" would be made early next week.

Jepsen said the Ministry of Health was expected to be in touch with each person to help guide them through the situation.

More soon.