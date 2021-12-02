Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Three new cases in New Plymouth

Three people in the New Plymouth District have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / George Novak

Three people in New Plymouth have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post to Facebook, Taranaki District Health Board said the trio, one adult and two children, are all a part of the same household.

The family have a known link to a case in Rotorua.

"Our Public Health Unit is already conducting interviews and getting contact tracing under way," the board said.

The DHB is urging locals with cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested even if they're mild.

People who have also travelled outside the region recently or are a close contact of a positive case are being asked to get tested.

Any locations of interest will be identified and published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as they are known.

Today, 172 new community cases were announced - 142 in Auckland and 10 in the Nelson-Tasman region.

"There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas," the Ministry of Health said.

New Plymouth will enter the orange stage of the traffic light system tomorrow.

Taranaki has reached the 90 per cent goal for first doses while 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A new case has also been recorded in Whitianga. The Waikato DHB said the person is double vaccinated and isolating.

It is understood to be an isolated case with a low risk of community spread.

Two testing centres will be open tomorrow and across the weekend in New Plymouth and Hāwera.

• Taranaki Base Hospital: Fri 8am-8pm, Sat and Sun 8am-4pm

• Hāwera Hospital: Fri, Sat and Sun 9am-3pm