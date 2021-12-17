Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: The Warehouse in Hāwera the latest nearby location of interest

Whanganui's Windermere Berry Farm has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

The Warehouse in Hāwera has been added as the latest location of interest and there have been no new Whanganui locations added since yesterday.

A Covid-19 infected person was at The Warehouse in Hāwera on Saturday, December 11 between 3:00pm and 3:45pm.

Yesterday the ministry announced the Windermere Farms Cafe, known for its ice creams and berry picking, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case.

That happened on Saturday December 11 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The Plaza in Palmerston North has also been added as a location of interest - between 11:15am and 11:30am on Saturday 11 December.

The Kmart in that shopping mall was also visited between 11:30am and 12:30pm on the same day.

Anyone who visited the above businesses during the hours listed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 over the next ten days and seek a test if they develop symptoms.

