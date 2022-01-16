Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility.

Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was arrested without incident at his home in Auckland this morning - and even had the hint of a smile as his wife planted a kiss on lips before he was driven away to Mt Eden prison.

Tamaki is now being housed in the prison's remand centre.

More than 50 people gathered outside the prison from 9.30am to show their support for Tamaki.

Brian Tamaki supporters have gathered at the Mt Eden remand facility. Photo / Dean Purcell

As police arrived with Tamaki, the vocal crowd blocked police entry into the centre to perform a haka for the Destiny Church leader.

Supporters held signs that said "Jacinda, no jabbing junior in January" and "free Tamaki" before clearing the road and allowing police to enter the prison without incident.

'Free Tamaki' signs can be seen among his supporters. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tamaki had his window down with supporters giving him high fives before making his way inside

Police arrived during Facebook live broadcast

Tamaki and his wife Hannah announced on Facebook live video this morning that he would be arrested today for allegedly breaching his bail conditions, which included a ban on attending anti-lockdown or anti-vaccination protests.

The pair were still livestreaming when police arrived at their rural east Auckland property.

Video shot by the Herald shows two masked, gloved officers - a man and a woman - waiting in the neatly landscaped driveway as a man emerges from the house to ask if police would prefer Tamaki also wear a mask.

READ MORE

• 'I'm not a criminal' - Brian Tamaki arrested for alleged bail breach

• Brian Tamaki allegedly threatens to have mobile vaxx clinics blown up

• Police Minister sent text message after Brian Tamaki protest arrest

• Police text Brian Tamaki to tell 1000-strong crowd to social distance

"Preferably yes," officer responds.

As Tamaki, clad in black jeans, T-shirt and mask, comes out the front door, his wife asks: "Where are you taking him to?"

Police asked a compliant Tamaki to wear a mask but did not handcuff him when he was arrested this morning. Photo / David Fisher

The male police officer directs Tamaki around to the back seat of the police vehicle, saying: "We'll [do] the formalities in the car if that's alright."

Tamaki appears compliant and is not handcuffed. But as the officers prepare to leave, Hannah suddenly walks to his car door.

"Oh hang on - I didn't give him a kiss goodbye - that's important," she says.

She opens the door, leans in and gives her smiling husband a brief kiss. "God's with you," she says before shutting the door as the roar of a motorbike starts up.

Another man at the scene tells one of the officers that they will be following the police journey on a motorbike to Mt Eden prison. "Down at Mt Eden just so you know, it's cultural - Māori culture - that whānau, when he arrives, they're going to do a haka," he says.

The reversing police car narrowly avoids damaging a garden bed before driving off, followed by two people on a motorbike livestreaming the journey.

The Destiny Church bishop arrived at Mt Eden Remand Prison just before 9.30am, and was met by more than 100 supporters.

Police arrested Destiny Church's Bishop Brian Tamaki this morning at the east Auckland home he shares with his wife Hannah, left. Photo / David Fisher

Tamaki claimed earlier this morning that he would become a "political prisoner" following his arrest for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The 63-year-old has been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, including allegations he violated the conditions of his bail.

The rallies were held to protest against rules like vaccine mandates and lockdowns, which are meant to stop or control the spread of Covid-19.

This morning's arrest is thought to be in relation to Tamaki's attendance at a rally in Christchurch earlier in January, which was held to protest vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Tamaki has denied all charges including the claim that he has breached his bail conditions.

Asked how she was feeling, Hannah Tamaki said she was "disappointed ... but I think when you stand for a reason you actually don't chicken out at the last minute".

"He's done this for those New Zealanders that wanted to stand up but were too afraid to."

Tamaki said she adored and loved her husband and was very proud of him.

"Our faith gives us the strength to stand for those that can't stand for themselves."