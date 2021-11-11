Covid-19 Delta outbreak - The 90% Project: Sky Tower spectacle as Kiwis hit 80% fully vaxxed

The Sky Tower will be lit up in blue and white light to celebrate reaching the 80 per cent fully vaccinated milestone. Photo / 123RF

Auckland's Sky Tower is set to dazzle and delight in celebration of 80 per cent of Kiwis being fully vaccinated.

The Sky Tower will be seen from across the city, bathed in brilliant blue and white light tomorrow and Saturday evening, with messages of congratulation including, "We're at the pointy end" and "It's within arm's reach", as the milestone is hit.

The Ministry of Health announced the 80 per cent target was reached yesterday, although the percentage had been rounded to the nearest whole number.

While there are still roughly 17,000 second doses required to formally hit 80 per cent, it is expected to be realised by tomorrow night.

Coordinated by SkyCity and NZ Herald owner New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), the Sky Tower initiative follows the Herald's "The 90% Project" - an editorial endeavour aimed at getting 90 per cent of Kiwis vaccinated by Christmas.

"New Zealanders deserve a massive shout out for ramping up our vaccinations rates so quickly," SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne said.

"The teams in all of our businesses have been behind the vaccination goal from the outset and we wanted to find a way to celebrate how far Kiwis have come and encourage that final push to the 90 per cent mark.

"What better way to show our appreciation than by turning the southern hemisphere's tallest tower into an icon of vaccination."

SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne. Photo / Michael Craig

Preparations for the Sky Tower vaccination messaging began in earnest when the NZ Herald's data team, which is driving the nzherald.co.nz live vaccine tracker, predicted New Zealand would hit the 80 per cent later this week.

"The NZ Herald's 'The 90% Project' has been an incredibly important initiative for all of us at NZME. We have been heartened and energised by the support the initiative has received from right across New Zealand," NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Dean Purcell

The special lighting of the Sky Tower was made possible with support from The Warehouse Group, 2degrees, Goodman Property and TBWA\NZ.

The Herald will cover the 80 per cent vaccination milestone extensively in print and on-line including imagery and video of SkyCity's Sky Tower illumination.