Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Teen at Waikato school Ōtorohanga College tests positive, students and staff isolating

November 12 2021 There are 201 new Covid-19 community cases today on a day the virus was confirmed to have been found in Taranaki. Of these 181 are in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, four are in Northland and one is in Taranaki.

Several staff and students at a secondary school in the Waikato region are self isolating for the next fortnight after a teenager tested positive for Covid-19.

Ōtorohanga College issued a note to the school community on Facebook confirming staff had been notified a student at school on Tuesday had returned a positive Covid result.

"All staff and students in that person's bubble are considered close contacts, the college's management said.

The senior student involved was at school on Monday, November 8, between 10.30am and 2.20pm.

Staff are now set to provide public health officials a list of people - students and staff - who were in the same bubble as the teen on that day.

"Public health will contact those people to check on welfare, understanding and to advise on isolation and testing."

16 locations of interest in Ōtorohanga

Confirmation of the student's positive test result comes as Ōtorohanga now has 16 locations of interest or exposure events linked to positive cases on the Ministry of Health website.

In today's updated listed, The Dollar City store on Maniapoto St has been identified after a person with the virus visited it twice last week.

The first visit was on Wednesday, November 3, between 4.15pm and 5.30pm. The second visit was on Thursday, November 4, from 2.45pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the store during those times is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and get tested for Covid if any symptoms start to show.