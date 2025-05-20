The employer of a man who disrupted an announcement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister this morning has apologised and says it is investigating the incident.

Winston Peters and Chris Bishop faced multiple hecklers at Wellington’s train station while unveiling $604.6m of Government funding in Budget 2025 would go towards upgrading and renewing rail in New Zealand.

In a statement this evening, environmental and engineering consultancy Tonkin + Taylor apologised to Peters, Bishop and attendees “for the disruption caused” and confirmed one of its employees was involved.

“We are aware of an incident at a media event at Wellington Railway Station this morning. We have confirmed the person involved is a Tonkin + Taylor employee,” Tonkin + Taylor’s statement said.

“We are investigating in line with our code of conduct and for privacy reasons, we won’t be commenting any further.”