Updated

Tonkin + Taylor confirms one of its staff disrupted Winston Peters’ train announcement

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Rail Minister Winston Peters was heckled at media standup.

The employer of a man who disrupted an announcement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister this morning has apologised and says it is investigating the incident.

Winston Peters and Chris Bishop faced multiple hecklers at Wellington’s train station while unveiling $604.6m of Government funding in Budget 2025 would go towards upgrading and renewing rail in New Zealand.

In a statement this evening, environmental and engineering consultancy Tonkin + Taylor apologised to Peters, Bishop and attendees “for the disruption caused” and confirmed one of its employees was involved.

“We are aware of an incident at a media event at Wellington Railway Station this morning. We have confirmed the person involved is a Tonkin + Taylor employee,” Tonkin + Taylor’s statement said.

“We are investigating in line with our code of conduct and for privacy reasons, we won’t be commenting any further.”

The company said it took its responsibilities as a major New Zealand employer seriously.

“We do not condone behaviour that falls short of our code of conduct.”

Speaking to media at this morning’s event, Peters said today’s investment was one part of the Government’s plan to ensure rail services provided a “much better repayment of the taxpayers’ investment going forward”.

The end of the media stand-up was derailed by one commuter who had stopped to listen to the ministers, unlike others who had heckled as they walked past.

“Bollocks,” the man said, to which Peters responded: “You look like bollocks mate.”

The man referenced the NZ First’s leader’s age and made other disparaging remarks.

Peters repeatedly told the man to “naff off”. Peters also shot back: “You look older than I do, mate.”

The verbals ended with the man calling Peters a “f****** moron”. Peters walked away from the stand-up chuckling.

