Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Budget 2025: Government to spend $600m for ‘overdue’ rail upgrades

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Rail Minister Winston Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop give pre-Budget rail announcement in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

The Government will tip more than $600 million into the country’s rail services, spending one minister describes as “overdue and critical”.

Minister for Rail Winston Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop today unveiled $604.6m of Government funding in Budget 2025, set to go towards upgrading and renewing rail in New Zealand.

About $460m would be used to renew the rail freight network, while $143m would go towards upgrading the metropolitan rail networks in Auckland and Wellington.

“This programme replaces decades’ old bridges, culverts, and other assets with infrastructure to last for generations to come, and provides the bedrock for growth by the commerciallyfunded freight operations to move our goods,” Peters said in a statement.

Rail currently moves 13% of national freight and a quarter of New Zealand’s exports, complementing our road freighters’ short-hauls by doing the heavy-haul weights, the long-distance runs, and being the efficient clearing house so coastal ports can handle more export ships.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A KiwiRail train. Photo / Bevan Conley
A KiwiRail train. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bishop said the spending on the metro services in the two major cities would address “overdue and critical renewals”.

“A backlog of overdue renewals has made services less reliable, with commuters experiencing ongoing disruption in recent years.

“Piecemeal network maintenance has increased overall costs and has not delivered the high-performing metro rail service that our cities need to flourish.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, he warned that Auckland Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council would need to “meet their fair share of costs” to deliver the quality of services the Government expected.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics