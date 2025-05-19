The Government will tip more than $600 million into the country’s rail services, spending one minister describes as “overdue and critical”.

Minister for Rail Winston Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop today unveiled $604.6m of Government funding in Budget 2025, set to go towards upgrading and renewing rail in New Zealand.

About $460m would be used to renew the rail freight network, while $143m would go towards upgrading the metropolitan rail networks in Auckland and Wellington.

“This programme replaces decades’ old bridges, culverts, and other assets with infrastructure to last for generations to come, and provides the bedrock for growth by the commerciallyfunded freight operations to move our goods,” Peters said in a statement.

“Rail currently moves 13% of national freight and a quarter of New Zealand’s exports, complementing our road freighters’ short-hauls by doing the heavy-haul weights, the long-distance runs, and being the efficient clearing house so coastal ports can handle more export ships.”