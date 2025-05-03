Musson said the matrix needed to be long rail cartage and short truck cartage (to the rail handling facility).
Forest360 has access to multiple rail handling facilities around Whanganui, Manawatū and Wairarapa, and Musson said many forests were within a 30km range.
“It doesn’t make sense to cart logs by rail if it is less than 180km to port, and rail is more efficient if there is a geographical issue like the Remutakas.”
Musson said forest owners also appreciated the logs being off the roads.
“The biggest benefit to trucks being off the road will be to the people living and driving through the main arterial routes in Whanganui, Pātea, Hāwera, Normanby, Eltham, Stratford, Midhirst, Inglewood, Egmont Village, and New Plymouth.”
The reconfigured rail handling facility has a new and modified 20-foot container weighbridge, supplied and outfitted by Container Space NZ.